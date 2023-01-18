Cardi B Opens Up About Surgery, Marriage With Offset And Finding Out About Takeoff’s Passing

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B recently sat down with Jason Lee on the first episode of The Jason Lee Show and spilled all the tea and we’ve got the deets inside!

The now viral interview features the Grammy Award winning artist as she opened up about her life lately being married to Offset and how they saved their marriage, remembering Takeoff, her open thoughts on plastic surgery, and more.

During the interview, Cardi spilled the details on her marital issues with Offset, telling the show’s host, “Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye.” She continued, “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything.”

She then stopped herself and said, “I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me — I’ma let him say it,” insisting that her huband would be the one to share his side of the story. “I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story”

Check out a part of that conversation below.

Later in the episode, Cardi opened up about her decision to have plastic surgery, explaining to Jason that, “I always knew I wanted to do certain things. You know? This is the tricky thing about a lot of people, right? People be assuming that like when you do surgery that you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself. And that’s just not the truth. I just be feeling like if I want to correct something or I want to do a little something something, I don’t give a ****, I’m going to do it.”

Check out a snippet of that conversation below.

And finally, Cardi opened up about finding out about Takeoff’s passing, telling Jason that she found out about the unfortunate event while she and Offset were asleep, and explained that she was just “crying so much.” See a snippet of that conversation below.

To see Cardi’s full interview, check out The Jason Lee Show.

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B’s Hottest Hairstyles Of 2022

6 Times Cardi B Shifted The Culture With Her Eye-Popping Style

Cardi B Flaunts A Curve-Hugging Mesh Jumpsuit During Miami Art Basel

Cardi B Opens Up About Surgery, Marriage With Offset And Finding Out About Takeoff’s Passing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com