Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle

Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9.

To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he decided to take a chance on himself and message his soon-to-be manager/business partner David Appolon known as “Geedy”. Since the two met, they were able to create over Five hundred records and at least thirty were with the living legend Lil Wayne. It was this connection with Geedy that within 2 years helped catapult Drizzy P from Broomall Pa, to performing on the big stage with Lil Wayne in Los Angeles, California. It was the President and CEO of young money records Mack Maine, and Lil Wayne that immediately took a liking to the young star. Mack Maine and Lil Wayne wasted no time in making the decision to sign Drizzy P. Signing to his idol Lil Wayne, makes Drizzy P the NEWEST MEMBER OF THE YOUNG MONEY FAMILY!

Check out Lil Wayne’s secret weapon, Drizzy P’s latest freestyle:

