Man Gets 30 Years For 2021 Killing Of Teen Leaving Astros Game

Just days before the trial of Gerald Williams was scheduled to begin, officials say the man charged with the murder of 17-year-old David Castro has accepted a plea deal that will put him behind bars for the next 30 years.

“It’s been 18 months and two weeks. This is the first time I felt a little bit of peace,” David’s father, Paul Castro, said Tuesday.

“Over 100 tips came in when this case happened. It was unusual for a person who is a road rage shooter to wind up in prison. And that only happened because the City of Houston came together. They heard David’s story, the horror of it, and they wanted to do something to make the city a little better,” Paul said.

The horrific incident, described as an act of road rage, occurred on the night of July 6, 2021.

According to reports, the Castro family had just left an Astros game when Williams followed the family’s vehicle and opened fire from behind. David Castro was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Gerald Williams was charged with the crime on July 30, 2021. He turned himself in to authorities on August 2, 2021.

Now, just over a year later, Williams and family members of his victim have learned his fate.

“I want to state for everybody that the family is fully behind the plea agreement that happened today. We’re thankful that it happened. Be able to avoid having to come up and relive the whole thing all over again,” Paul Castro said.

