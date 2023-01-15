According to NBC4i, The Bengals are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after a 24-17 win Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in the Super Wild Card round.
With the victory, Cincinnati will head to Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round next weekend. The two sides began a regular season game on Jan. 2 that did not continue after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during play.
Buffalo is fresh off a 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon to put themselves two wins away from the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. The winner of the Cincinnati-Buffalo game will take on either the Kansas City Chiefs or Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Bengals hold off Ravens, 24-17 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com