Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. As if we couldn’t be excited enough, Ri Ri dropped the ultimate trailer for her highly anticipated performance and also addressed chatter about new music in the swaggy promo clip.

Premiering on Instagram, the exciting clip showed the Bad Gal as she strutted her stuff in a lit room while only her silhouette shined through. As she walked through the lit room, random voices spoke thoughts we’ve all been thinking such as, “It’s been two thousand hundred ninety days,” and “Rihanna, we’ve waited for you,” and “Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for” before they all merge into a cacophony of sound.

After the voices ended, a snippet of Rihanna’s hit single, “Needed Me,” played before the promo revealed the beautiful Rihanna dressed in a yellow fur coat and an intricate braided hairstyle before turning her back to promote her appearance at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, one that we’re all impatiently waiting for.

Check out the exciting promo below.

“Wooooooooo letsss gooooo ” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the exiting post while another wrote, “WE READYYY ” and another simple commented with, “Can’t wait!!!! ”

We’re all extremely excited to see what the Bad Gal brings but we already know she’s going to shut it down! Beauties, what do you think about the exciting promo? Did she nail it?

Rihanna Drops Ultra Swaggy Super Bowl Promo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com