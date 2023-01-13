THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Gotcha! Rumor has it that Ye’ formally known as Kanye West has officially moved on from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. the former couple have only been divorced officially for two months. Fans were initially worried about the safety of Kanye due to him being missing in action on social media over the past few weeks. But fears were quickly calmed after Ye’ was spotted on what seemed to be a date with a mystery woman on yesterday.

The two were spotted having lunch at a restaurant in Beverly Hills before heading to the Waldorf Astoria hotel. Now today according to TMZ ye has announced his marriage and could be seen wearing a band on his finger. The mystery lady name is allegedly Bianca Censori out of Australia. She worked as an architectural designer under Yeezy for years. Since there is no trace of an actual marriage license, the “marriage” may be more ceremonial and spiritual than legal. Listen to Lo Down with Lore’l below!

LO Down: Kanye West Allegedy Is Married To Former Yeezy Brand Architect was originally published on themorninghustle.com