CLOSE
101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to The Legendz of The Streetz Tour February 11th at Heritage Bank Center. To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “STREETZ” (ALL ONE WORD) to 24042. That’s “S-T-R-E-E-T-Z” to 24042 for your chance to win. TEXT CLUB AND ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Legendz of The Streetz
- Illinois EMTs Charged With Murdering Black Man They Strapped Face-Down On Gurney
- Listen: Beyoncé Recorded Tamia’s “So Into You” Demo At 13 Years Old
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Abbott Elementary Lead Nominees For The 2023 NAACP Image Awards
- Viral Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Competes For A New Crown In ‘Worst Cooks’ Show
- Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
- Ron Isley On The Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb | Episode 11
- Storm Reid & Shedeur Sanders Make It Red Carpet Official At ‘Missing’ Premiere
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Kill ‘Em With Kindness’ | Episode 102
- Kanye Has Private Wedding Ceremony With Yeezy Architect, Per Report