Joe Burrow wants Paycor Stadium To be Electric.

He would love the fans to bring their Playoff Energy to the game.

Via Fox19

Burrow said the atmosphere he saw pregame on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills was nothing like he has ever seen – even when he played in front of 100,000-plus people at LSU.

He wants that same energy to be present Sunday when the Bengals look to start their AFC title defense against the Baltimore Ravens.

Will you be attending the game?

Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Wants The Fans To Bring Playoff Energy was originally published on rnbcincy.com