Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Tennis star Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, Maryland rapper Cordae as they are expecting their first child together! The four-time major and former world No.1 champion shared the news on her Instagram with a detailed caption to her fans,

“The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.”

Osaka said she plans to return to tennis in 2024 for next year’s Australian Open, a tournament she has won on two previous occasions. Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com