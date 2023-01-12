Jayda Cheaves Oozes Glamour At Her ‘Grind Pretty’ Magazine Cover Dinner

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Jayda Cheaves gave old Hollywood glam with a modern-day twist at her Grind Pretty magazine cover dinner.

The socialite and entrepreneur celebrated her January/February cover release with a dinner in New York City. Cheaves wore a lime green gown by Strugala, partnered with a white fur coat. She kept her neck bare and accessorized with diamond earrings. She styled her hair in long, blonde tresses that fell down her back.

Cheaves took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the cover and event. In the post she wrote,

“Release energy don’t suppress it

Thank you so much for having me @grindpretty. This cover and event was every bit of amazing. Big thanks to everyone who brought this to life. & Thank you to all the guests who came out to support. ”

The magazine’s Instagram page shared the gorgeous cover, which featured Cheaves in a sexy black ensemble with a pink fur coat.

“We’re kicking off this year in a major way! Excited to to have @jaydacheaves as our cover girl! So excited that we put up on a billboard in Times Square! We’re celebrating tonight in NYC!!

Ya’ll go head over there and grab your copy NOW!” the Grind Pretty IG account wrote.

Not only is our girl killing magazine covers, she’s on Times Square billboards! 2023 is off to a great start for the 25-year-old entrepreneur, and we’re loving it!

Jayda Cheaves Oozes Glamour At Her ‘Grind Pretty’ Magazine Cover Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com