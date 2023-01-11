101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Model and actress Draya Michele gave us fashion goals when she shared her latest look and it’s everything!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty posted a photo of herself donning a super sexy, curve hugging black mini dress that fit her like a glove. The dress was from Vex Clothing and featured shiny material that resembled a wet look. Currently retailing for $750, the dress featured a deep v neckline and exaggerated sleeves. She paired the look with black shoes from her collection at Femme LA and strutted her stuff as she posed for cameras ahead of her big night out.

Photographer Stan Potts captured the beauty in her fashionable look while out on the town. Check out the stunning photos below.

Draya’s fans were loving this look just as much as we were and headed over to Instagram to share their stamps of approval on the fashionable ensemble.

ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL! ,” one fan commented while another followed up with, “All black 4 the win ”

She looks amazing! Would you splurge on this look?

Draya Michele Slays In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com