The Blackest Moments At The 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards returned, last night, after taking a year off to address their lack of diversity issue, and surprisingly, the show was entertaining…thanks to all the Blackity Black moments. Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael gave a polarizing opening monologue that challenged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s colorless members, Regina Hall has fans begging for a comedy special, Eddie Murphy shared his tips for longevity in the game and Niecy Nash kept the Black girl magic going.

Let’s get into the Blackest moments at the 80th Golden Globe awards.

Jerrod Carmichael: “I’m Here Because I’m Black”

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael held nothing back with his criticized Golden Globes opening monologue that addressed him being the first Black host after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association acknowledged they had no Black members. “I’m here because I’m Black,” he said during the brutally honest segment. “The Golden Globes did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press… I won’t say they are a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he continued. “Do with that information what you will.”

While some audience members were uncomfortable, others thought it was a brilliant way to address the elephant in the room.

Eddie Murphy’s Well Placed Will Smith Joke

Eddie Murphy received the Cecil B DeMille award and everyone can agree, he was well deserving of the honor. During his acceptance speech, he left us all with three tips for longevity in the game, which included: paying your taxes, minding your business, and keeping Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s name out of your motherf*cking mouth!

Regina Hall’s Hilarious Kevin Costner Presentation

Regina Hall should win an award for her presentation of Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe award for “the best presentation Actor in a Drama Series.” Costner wasn’t able to attend the ceremony due to being “sheltered in place” in Santa Barbara, which became the butt of the joke.

“Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be here,” Regina joked: “I always like how they write this: ‘He so much…’ No, I’m sure he did.” She continued to stray from the prompter, “But because of the — it’s been raining — unprecedented weather and flooding.”

Hall’s funny moment left fans begging the actress for a comedy special.

Quinta Brunson Fawns Over Brad Pitt

Quinta Brunson took home two Golden Globes for her hilarious TV show Abbott Elementary, but it was her charming acceptance speech that had the audience laughing. While thanking the familiar faces around the room for inspiring her to create comedy, she paused to acknowledge Brad Pitt who was sitting front row.

Let’s Keep The Black Girl Magic Going

Niecy Nash dressed up as Rihanna for Halloween and she made sure the Lift Me Up singer knew when she took to the stage to present the Golden Globe for “best actress in a TV comedy series.” Niecy, who earlier joked with host Jerrod Carmichael about their sexual orientation, gave us a line that pretty much summed up why the Golden Globes felt so much more inclusive this year. “Let’s keep the Black girl magic going,” the fellow nominee said as she presented Quinta Brunson with the honor.

Angela Bassett Tributes Chadwick Boseman

Angela Bassett made Marvel history by becoming the first actor or actress to take home a Golden Globe “for best supporting actress in a film” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. During her acceptance speech, Bassett who looked stunning serving old Hollywood glam, tributed the late Chadick Boseman.

“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said. “We have joy in knowing that with this historic ‘Black Panther’ series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love.”

