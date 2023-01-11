Get The Look: Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows At the 2023 Golden Globes Awards In Danessa Myricks Beauty

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

There’s never a dull moment when Sheryl Lee Ralph is in the building. The Emmy award-winner is known for lighting up a room, and she did just that at the 2023 Golden Globes last night with her personality and beauty. The Abbott Elementary star stunned in an electric purple, handmade Aliétte gown. She wore her hair in straight, long tresses, and her face was beat to perfection.

The actress’s makeup, done by Mila Thomas, was achieved using Danessa Myricks Beauty. The cosmetics flowed perfectly with her gown and gave her skin a radiant boost. For a subtle yet glamorous Golden Globes beauty beat like Ralph donned, get into the breakdown step by step below.

SKIN PREP:

SKIN PREP:

Love & Light Beauty Oil

Shop Now

FOUNDATION:

Yummy Skin Serum Foundation

Shop Now

Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder

Shop Now

BLUSH:

Luxe Cream Palette – The Feminist

Shop Now

EYES:

Eyelid: Lightwork IV Transcendence Palette – Aura

Shop Now

Twin Flames – Passion (layered on top for texture)

Shop Now

Bottom Waterline

Colorfix Metallics – Journey (to line the bottom water line and smudged for a Smokey effect with the shade Aura in the Lightwork IV Transcendence Palette) GLOW:

