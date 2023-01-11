Lizzo Teases Yitty’s New Satin Thong Collection With A Sexy Instagram Video

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is back at it again. This time, the Grammy-award-singer is offering a new cheeky item under her size-inclusive shapewear brand Yitty.

On Monday, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker took to Instagram with a sexy video flaunting several colorful thongs as she promoted Yitty’s new Sattin Pretty G-String. Donning a sheer black chiffon tulle nightgown, Lizzo showed off her bodacious curves and nether regions as she riled up her 13 million followers for the release.

“ITS MUNCH SEASON,” the star’s caption read. “@yitty got all the cakes too! New SATTIN PRETTY THONGS THAT COVER THE [Kitty emoji]!!! DROPS TOMORROW!!!”

In the short clip, Lizzo rocked three different thongs, one in turquoise, black, and another in violet.

Fans in the comment section lit up with all types of reactions to the new drop.

“Sexy,” wrote one Lizzo stan. While another user commented, “WE NEED THE ROBE TOO LIZZO.”

Yitty helps women to feel confident in the skin they’re in

Named after her childhood moniker, Lizzo’s buzzing Yitty shapewear brand is all about helping women “embrace their self-love” and “radical inner confidence” through everyday wear.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear,” the 34-year-old singer shared in a statement posted to the brand’s website. “I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.” Upon launching in April 2022, Yitty became the first shapewear brand to produce “no shame, smile-inducing” items for women of all body types ranging from size 6X to XS.

Sadly, Lizzo’s passion for body positivity hasn’t been widely received by some. Last week, the Houston native went into a full-on tirade about the criticism she receives for embracing her healthy frame.

“I have seen comments go from: ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health,” the singer and professional flute player told fans in a video post as she donned a two-piece bathing suit. “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art,” she added firmly.

Later on in the video, Lizzo went on to question whether social media should charge users in the future to make negative comments online. That way, they could see “how much time” they are “f***ing wasting on the wrong thing.”

No matter what bullies have to say, one thing is for sure. Lizzo shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. We love to see her embracing her body, and we can’t wait to get our hands on a pair of the new Satin Pretty G-String. Need yours? Hit the shop now button to purchase.

