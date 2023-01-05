THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a lil over two month since the hip-hop community lost another great rapper. Takeoff was killed by a stray bullet on November 1, 2022

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Quavo has released a new song dedicated to his late nephew and Migos groupmate TakeOff following his tragic murder in November. In the new song is titled “Without You” Quavo sings heartfelt lyrics.

“Tears rolling down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you / I don’t know if I’m the same without you.”

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Quavo Releases Tribute Song “Without You” In Honor Of Takeoff was originally published on themorninghustle.com