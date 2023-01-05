Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to court records, Patrick Clark, the man accused in the November 2022 shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff, made bond on Wednesday (Jan 4).

Clark’s bond was $2 million initially, but Judge Josh Hill made the decision to lower the amount by half after Clark stated he could pay the $1 million and assured the judge that there are bond companies willing to take the risk. During a previous court appearance he surrendered his passport as prosecutors raised concerns over Clark being a potential flight risk.

Other conditions of his bond: Clark cannot leave his parent’s home and may not have any contact with Takeoff’s family.

According to authorities, the incident that claimed the life of Takeoff took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:40 a.m. on November 1st. More than two dozen people had gathered at a private party when a late-night dice game turned deadly.

Man Accused of Killing Rapper Takeoff Released On $1M Bond was originally published on theboxhouston.com