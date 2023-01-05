University of Texas Coach Chris Beard Fired Following Felony Arrest

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The University of Texas has officially released men’s head basketball coach Chris Beard. The announcement came Thursday (Jan 5), almost one month after Beard’s arrest on felony domestic violence charges. Beard’s fiancée called Austin police when the two allegedly got into an argument in which Beard allegedly attacked the woman, leaving her with bruises. The case is pending and Beard has not yet been indicted.

According to reports, the terms of Beard’s firing means UT doesn’t have to pay out the rest of his base salary of $2 million per season, which was due through the end of the 2027-28 season.

