AFAF: He Left Me With The Kids On New Year’s Eve!

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Angie who says she wants to cancel her baby daddy after he had a selfish night out with the fellas!

Angie says the two recently had a child together and she wanted to be understanding so she allowed him to hang out and stay out with his guys for New Year’s Eve while she stayed home with their six month old. After not Now she feels like he took her kindness for weakness by staying out all night ant returning until 6 a.m. the next day! To make matters worse, he didn’t even call her when the ball dropped!

As you heard, a pretty intense debate went down between the men and women, especially Headkrack and Lore’l who saw the situation totally different! Listen to the full call below and let us know who you agree with!

