Kimbella & Juelz Santana Break Up After 3 Years Of Marriage

After three years of wedded bliss, Juelz Santana and Kimbella Vanderhee are calling it a wrap.

This past Wednesday (Dec. 28), the Love & Hip-Hop star took to her Instagram page to announce the news by posting a seductive picture of herself on the beach and simply stating “next chapter…S I N G L E” in the caption. Looking to explain the sudden split, Kimbella went back on her IG Stories and used a few movie clips to demonstrate how she felt while writing things like:

“Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered… Begging him to change so we could make it work… Feeling numb because he made you feel like the problem… Watching him mess up again when he promised he’d change… Feeling alone after he lied the whole relationship.”

A person can only take so much before moving on. She stood by him while he dealt with his gun charge, apparent addiction problems and even dental struggles. She did her part, b.

Whether or not Juelz is in his feelings about the split or feels free (some men would celebrate the ending of a marriage), is unclear as he hasn’t commented on the matter. Spending more than a decade together, the couple share two children, Bella Monroe, 10, and Juelz Santana James, 12, and ultimately married in 2019.

Now that Kimbella and Juelz Santana are “back on the market” you can expect them to be “living their best lives” on social media for all to see and dissect.

What do y’all think of the breakup? Let us know in the comments section below.

