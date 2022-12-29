THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Trevor Noah recently announced his departure from The Daily Show after a 7 year run. During his farewell speech he credited his success to the Black Women in his life. Headkrack and Lore’l talked with @SymoneMSNBC to give their thoughts.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Nationally Syndicated Radio Host for The Morning Hustle, Lore’L and Host of The Morning Hustle and Dish Nation Headkrack are in the #ReGroup! Hear what they had to say below!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Headkrack & Lore’l Talk Trevor Noah’s Departure With Symone Sanders was originally published on themorninghustle.com