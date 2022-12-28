Naturi Naughton And Robin Roberts Slayed In The Same $3,990 Carolina Herrera Blazer

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Naturi Naughton and Robin Roberts rocked a $3,990 Carolina Herrera Faille Double-Breasted Blazer, and they both looked snatched!

The tailored Carolina Herrera blazer featured a red, pink, and purple fancy silk embellishment draped over the blazer’s breasts, crisscrossing and sweeping the floor. Naughton wore her elegant blazer with a black skirt and Cult Of Coquette black pumps. The “Power” actress rocked her hair in a throwback flip style with swooped bangs in the front. She kept her accessories chic and simple with Genevive Jewelry diamond hoop earrings, diamond rings, and a diamond bracelet.

Roberts brightened up her classy blazer with purple Emilio Pucci dress pants, hot pink Manolo Blahnik heels, David Yurman rings, a bracelet, and earrings. The “Good Morning America” co-anchor wore her hair in her usual layered bob style.

Both Robert’s and Naughton’s followers were feeling their getup as their comment sections were filled with complimentary emojis and words. The ladies added their unique style to this posh blazer and absolutely worked it! We love how Naughton kept her look classic and how Roberts ventured out and added pops of color to her look.

Are you feeling this luxe blazer? Whose look resonates with you the most?

DON’T MISS…

The Best Looks From Naturi Naughton’s Busy Press Run

Naturi Naughton Is A Melanin Goddess During Her Latest Press Run For ‘Queens

Naturi Naughton Looked Stunning In A Custom Oyemwen Dress At ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Premiere

At 59, Robin Roberts Shuts It Down Stylishly Showing Skin And Tight Abs

Naturi Naughton And Robin Roberts Slayed In The Same $3,990 Carolina Herrera Blazer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com