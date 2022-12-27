Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Vacation

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams loves being a newlywed and took to Instagram to show off her bikini body while vacationing with her new husband Simon Guobadia!

Taking tot he platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star donned a sexy, bright blue bikini as she showed off her killer curves and toned abs. The beauty shared an IG Reel of herself as she posed while her hubby Simon snapped a few pictures of her as she strutted her stuff by the pool and was sure to get her angles just right.

“ Yep he understands the assignment eveytime! @iamsimonguobadia #HusbandGoals” she captioned the video. Check it out below.

She also shared a selfie style IG video of herself as she lay poolside and gave us her best candid angles, joking about how she got sidetracked in the middle of her poolside photo shoot. Check it out below.

We love to see it!

Porsha and Simon officially tied the knot last month in two lavish ceremonies, both held in Atlanta. They were married in front of 350 guests, including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey. According to People.com, comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb, Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams, and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance at the lavish ceremony.

