101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Latto took to Instagram over the holidays to serve a LEWK that we love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her killer curves in a little black dress that’s perfect for the festive season. She paired the sexy form fitting Alessandra Rich velvet dress with matching black heels and served face and body for Instagram in her causal slay. As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in a low, side bun as she served while showing off her effortless style.

The beauty showed off her look in a series of Instagram posts for her 9 million IG followers, first captioning the photo set, “Now we sip sake’ when we thirsty ”

Check it out below.

The beauty also shared an IG Reel of her festive night out while showing off the ensemble from all angles. Check it out below.

Many of Latto’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval, including an array of heart eye and fire flame emojis to share their love for the fashionable set.

What do you think of this sexy all black look?

Don’t miss…

Big Latto Shows Off Her Killer Curves In $2,280 Dolce And Gabbana Dress

Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An Epic Surprise Party, Rides Off In New Lambo

Latto Gave Us Holiday Glam In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com