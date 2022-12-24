Keke Wyatt Shows Off Her Holiday Vocals

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Keke Wyatt is certainly in the Christmas spirit and was spotted on Instagram showing off her holiday vocals in her latest post.

Taking to the platform, the legendary singer shared a video of herself singing “Joy To The World” in the most beautiful way and got us all ready for the festive holiday. Rocking her hair in big, brown fluffy curls, the beauty belted out the notes to perfection as she wore a burgundy top, minimal makeup and minimal jewelry. Check out the festive post below.

Yes, Keke! If we weren’t ready for Christmas, then we certainly are now! Beauties, did Keke’s vocals get you into the holiday spirit this Christmas Eve?

