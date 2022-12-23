Elevate Your Look With Anika Kai’s Holiday Glam Tutorial

The holiday season came at us fast this year. Time to deck the halls and grab the coquito, all while bringing your holiday beauty beat together. We’ve got you covered if you’re ready to switch up your makeup look to reflect something more festive. This year, we’re going gold with a glitter halo smokey eye, so grab your beauty tools, secure good lighting, and let’s get into some holiday glam!

I used the Rubenesque paint pot from MAC for the base – an oldie but a goodie! Morphe’s champagne glow palette has a beautiful transition color called “Til Midnight.” I buffed that into the crease with a fluffy brush. Lorella liquid glitter gives the eye the spotlight it deserves, and MAC’s bronze reflects pigment takes the glam to the next level!

After brushing away any fallout, I set the concealer with my OG favorite powder. MAC mineralize skin finish in dark deep, on a powder puff.

Some brow wax on a spoolie brush helps tame my brows before adding Glossier’s brow flick to define them. I used the darkest shade, “black,” because it’s dramatic, just like this eye look.

A crushed velvet texture on the lip gives a nod to the classic holiday vibe without fighting with the smokey eye.

It’s not holiday without highlighter! Pop some on the cheeks, add mascara or falsies, and we’re ready to be merry!