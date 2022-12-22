Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Well known Memphis rapper and Gucci Mane’s 1017 artist, Big Scarr has reportedly passed of a drug overdose at 22 years young. The news broke on social media, Thursday night.

Gucci confirms with a Instagram post .

He last posted on social media, 10 hours ago, to his Instagram stories.

Scarr’s latest project released April 2021, “Big Grim Reaper: The Return” mixtape had 30 tracks in total, including collaborations with Offset, Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, and more.

Scarr’s following has been huge lately, with 928,000 Instagram followers. He was also set to be a special guest performer on Key Glock’s “Glockoma” Tour, which is kicking off in March. That same month, Scarr was also scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud California, on March 3.

1017 Records Rapper Big Scarr Reportedly Passes Away at 22 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com