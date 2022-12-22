HomeOhio

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

According to NBC4I, An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive.

Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after taking Nalah Jackson into custody. Columbus police also confirmed to NBC4 that Kason was found.

Indianapolis police told WXIN/WTTV that the missing car had been parked in the Papa John’s parking lot for around two days with Kason inside. Officers were eating at a nearby restaurant when a woman ran in to tell them there was a baby in the car

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

