Joseph Gonzalez, 42, was arrested in Youngstown for domestic violence and spitting blood into police officers’ faces.

According to a police report, law enforcement was called to a woman’s home around midnight after she notified authorities that a man had body-slammed another man. Several small children were also reportedly in the home.

After arriving on the scene and getting no response at the door, police forced their way inside. The secured their suspect, Gonzalez, who resisted arrest and reportedly spit blood into the face of the officers. He’s been charged with a 5th-degree felony.

This story was originally reported by NBC4.

Police ordered him to turn around but he became belligerent and refused to turn around, so they “rushed” him and placed handcuffs on him, reports said.

Reports also say he was trying to wedge himself between the car door and cruiser when officers were trying to put him into the police car. Police tried to pull him in from the other side when he spat blood in an officer’s face, reports say.

To finish NBC4‘s report, [click here].

Ohio Man Arrested For Spitting Blood Into Officer’s Face was originally published on wzakcleveland.com