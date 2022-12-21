Mary J. Blige To Host Her Own Talk Show On BET Called ‘The Wine Down’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

R&B legend and queen of the culture Mary J. Blige has been in her bag lately. The megastar recently inked some major TV deals that are leaving her die-hard fans wanting to know more about what she has been up to.

MORE: Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz Lead Holiday Shoe Distribution For Atlanta Youth

One of the deals is for a new television talk show with BET called The Wine Down. The show, which is in production partnership with Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly and BET, will be hosted by Mary J. Blige. She will also serve as one of the show’s executive producers.

From MADAMENOIRE:

In a statement, the talented performer and Power Book II star said BET has been one of the “biggest supporters” throughout her career.

“Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come,” the Good Morning Gorgeous singer added.

According to BET EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando, the collaboration seems to be an exciting venture for the network too.

Orlando gave Mary J. Blige her flowers and said BET is “proud to supercharge” its portfolio through its partnership with Blue Butterfly.

“Throughout her legendary career, Mary has blazed trails to become a global superstar,” said Orlando.

“With Blue Butterfly, Mary develops awe-inspiring stories of the Black experience while uniquely using music to set the foundation. Mary has been a vital part of the BET family and we are eager to see our partnership flourish through this partnership.”

Blige’s other recent contracts include a second-look scripted project with BET and a scripted TV project with Lionsgate Television.

Mary. J Blige is sure to succeed in her new role as a talk show host. In the hit series Power, Blige has shown the world she can command the big screen without having a microphone in her hand. Power will premiere its third season March 17.

Let’s keep an eye out for Mary J. Blige in 2023. No word when her new television talk show will premiere, but it sure looks like she’s poised to have one helluva year.

SEE ALSO:

Op-Ed: Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Is Only Controversial Due To 150 Years Of Whitewashing

Issa Rae’s Media Company Announces Creator Courses In Partnership With Walmart

The post Mary J. Blige To Host Her Own Talk Show On BET Called ‘The Wine Down’ appeared first on NewsOne.

Mary J. Blige To Host Her Own Talk Show On BET Called ‘The Wine Down’ was originally published on newsone.com