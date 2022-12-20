Yung Miami Gives Us Fashion Envy In An Alex Perry Catsuit

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the neutral ensemble, which featured an animal print cat suit from Alex Perry that retails for $1,600. She paired the look with a tan fur coat from Daniel’s Leather and a matching Chanel bag. She accessorized the ensemble with matching shoes and wore minimal jewelry to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a slicked back style with swooped baby hair around her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

Check out the fashionable look below.

Sheesh, the City Girl can certainly do no wrong when it comes to fashion and her fans definitely agree as they always praise her outfit choices every chance they get! “Outfit ”one follower commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “Sheeshhhh GO AWFFFFFF SIS

We’re loving this ensemble on the Caresha. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s neutral colored look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

