Trey Songz Turns Himself Into Police, Allegedly Assaulted Woman at Bowling Alley

Trey Songz allegedly assaulted two people at a bowling alley in New York City earlier this year. This morning he turned himself into the NYPD.

In October, Trey reportedly sent one person to the hospital after the attack. This apparently happened inside the bathroom, where he’s said to have ‘punched the woman repeatedly’, and then dragged her by her hair.

Trey Songz’s lawyer denies the accusations.

As we’d previously reported, Trey allegedly punched a woman in the face while inside a bowling alley bathroom. The new info is there’s a second alleged victim, a guy who claims Trey punched him in the eye. We’re told he refused medical treatment.

“We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved,” attorney Mitch Schuster told TMZ. “While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels, we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Trey Songz has had several instances of alleged assault over the years. This story is developing, check back for updates.

