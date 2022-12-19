January 6th Committee Recommends Criminal Charges For Trump

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The January 6th Committee held its final public hearing on Monday (December 19) and voted unanimously to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on at least four criminal charges.

RELATED: Jan. 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Former President Trump

RELATED: Ali Alexander Plays To His Dwindling Base After January 6 Committee Cooperation Confirmed

The charges include obstructing an official proceeding, defrauding the United States, making false statements and assisting or aiding an insurrection. Although the suggestion of criminal charges is a first for any House committee, the Justice Department does not need a referral from Congress to investigate crimes.

A final report of the 17-month-long investigation into the January 6 insurrection at the United States capitol will be released on Wednesday (December 21). In total, the committee conducted over 1,000 interviews and obtained enough evidence to confirm Trump and his allies conspired to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transition of power.

“I believe nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, committee chairman, said. “If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again.” In his eyes, Thompson believes the most important thing to prevent another insurrection attempt is accountability.

January 6th Committee Recommends Criminal Charges For Trump was originally published on wtlcfm.com