Bishop Scammer? New York Preacher Infamously Robbed On Camera Arrested For Fraud, Lying To FBI

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, a New York preacher who was robbed in front of his congregation earlier this year, was arrested by the FBI on charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to the FBI.

Per a press release, FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll stated: “As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims. Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are willing to attempt to obtain funds through false promises or threats, the FBI will ensure that you are made to face the consequences for your actions in our criminal justice system.”

Whitehead is accused of defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and making false statements to the FBI. He was arrested Monday (December 19) and is due in court later today.

In court documents, the 45-year-old Whitehead allegedly “induced one of his parishioners to invest approximately $90,000 of her retirement savings with him but instead spent the investment on luxury goods and other personal purposes.” In addition to that allegation, Whitehead allegedly “extorted a businessman for $5,000 then attempted to convince the same businessman to lend him $500,000 and give him a stake in certain real estate transactions in return for favorable actions from New York City government.”

