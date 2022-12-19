Issa Rae’s Media Company Hoorae Media Announces The Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses In Partnership With Walmart

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae’s media company Hoorae Media has launched the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses in partnership with Walmart. The program and the courses aim to encourage and aid emerging creators in creating and finding their creative voices.

Black & Unlimited Development Program

It’s no secret that in today’s society, content is king. Many popular celebrities like Issa Rae got their start on a social media platform with little to no guidance. And with programs/courses like the Black & Unlimited Development initiative, more creators can properly hone their craft and reach new heights. “HOORAE is proud to partner with Walmart to support Black creators as they share their content with new audiences,” said CEO Issa Rae. “With the support of the Black & Unlimited Digital Development initiative, the selected creators will expand their brands and develop their voices in our underrepresented industry.”

There are tons of Black creators who have the talent to go far but lack the resources. The Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program aims to equip its nine chosen creators with the tools they need to flourish in this industry. “There’s so much more to being a creator than developing content and sharing it with the world,” said D.J. Vaughn, Director of Multicultural Media Partnerships at Walmart. “We are excited to collaborate with HOORAE for the first time to provide Black Creators with the tools, resources, and education they need to be successful through this innovative program.”

The program provides emerging creators a $10,000 stipend and a creator kit that includes the equipment needed for their coursework and content creation. The creators will also travel to Los Angeles for the Black & Unlimited Creator Weekend, where they will create content in their niche around the experience. Click here for more information on the program or to learn more about the courses.

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

Issa Rae’s Media Company Hoorae Media Announces The Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses In Partnership With Walmart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com