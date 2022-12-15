The Red Bull Television Documentary ‘Uncredited: The Story of Afro Dance’ Pays Homage To The Nigerian Dance Scene And Its Global Impact

A new documentary pays tribute to the Nigerian dance scene and reveals how the country’s technique has made global influences. Un credited: The Story of Afro Dance submerges into the lives of talented Nigerians as they pursue their dancing dreams to change their lives and positively impact their communities.

Afro Dance is the Foundation of The Art

The old adage, “there’s nothing new under the sun,” especially rings true regarding the art of cutting a rug. Most dance moves you see popular artists like Beyoncé and Justin Bieber perform have been heavily influenced by Afro Dance.

Uncredited takes its audience through the complexities of Afro-dance and how it has swayed the African culture. “This is like New York City or L.A., especially with the new wave of Afro Dance that’s starting to catch wildfire on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube,” says dancer Iziegebe Odigie of Lagos, Nigeria.

Furthermore, the documentary explores how these dynamic African dancers rarely get the accolades they deserve. And that if it weren’t for social media, their contributions to the music industry would go unnoticed. “If you look at African culture… that is so powerful. Some of the moves that are going viral now, if you break them down to the core, it’s coming from our traditional movement,” says the acknowledged ‘queen’ of Nigerian dance, dancer, and choreographer Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau.

Uncredited also follows these skillful African dancers to the national finals of the Red Bull Dance “Your Style” contest. Catch the documentary on demand, only on Red Bull TV.

