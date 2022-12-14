Shereé Whitfield Is Named One Of The “93 Most Stylish ‘People’”By The New York Times

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield as the beauty was just named as one of the “93 Most Stylish ‘People’ of 2022” by The New York Times!

While the stylist list includes a wide variety of honorees, including Rihanna at the top spot, the New York Times explained that “All have at least one thing in common. At some point over the past 12 months, they made us talk: about how we dress, how we live and how we choose to express ourselves.”

And with Shereé Whitfield officially making the list, we couldn’t agree more.

The outlet explained, “After 14 years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member launched her long- awaited clothing line, SHE by Shereé.”

The reality star shared the news on her Twitter account this afternoon, tweeting, “So honored to be named one of the most stylish people of 2022 by @nytimes #SheByShereé #RHOA #Fashion”

Check it out below.

Shereé is definitely one of our favorite fashion girls and we love that she’s being recognized for it! Beauties, who is on your most stylish list for 2022?

