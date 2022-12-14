Arrest Warrant For Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friend’ Languishes As Family Demands Justice

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Emotions are high for Shanquella Robinson‘s family as they anxiously await to find out more details about the 25-year-old’s mysterious death.

On Dec. 10, a justice rally for the young former Winston-Salem State University student was held in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Robinson’s family and hundreds of supporters flooded the Little Rock AME Zion Church demanding authorities to apprehend the suspect responsible for Shanquella’s tragic death.

“I’m going to be honest — this is tough. This is hard,” Braxton Winston, Charlotte’s mayor pro tem, said during his speech. “How many words of comfort can you bring to a situation like this?”

“There’s so much grief in our community,” he said, telling the Robinson Family, “I assure you this community will not forget you.” Shanquella’s relatives did not speak during the rally.

Shanquellla was with several “friends” when she died in her villa at the upscale Fundadores Beach Club in Cabo, Mexico. Her death was reported on Oct. 29. Initially, her travel mates told her mother Sallamondra Robinson that she had died of alcohol poisoning, but a death certificate later revealed that she passed away from a “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” an instability of neck vertebrae. Around the same time, a video of Shanquella being viciously beaten by one of her “friends” also surfaced. Authorities have since ruled her death as a femicide.

Last month, FBI officials launched an investigation into Shanquella’s death, but they haven’t shared many details about the current status of the case due to the ongoing probe. Authorities from the state attorney general’s office of Baja California Sur issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed woman who was “likely responsible” for the hair care entrepreneur’s death. Social media users closely linked to Shanquella’s “friend” group have alleged that the suspect seen in her startling attack video is a woman named Daejhanae Jackson, but her name is not mentioned in the arrest warrant.

Additionally, an article posted by the media site Metrópolimx alleged that Jackson was in federal custody in the U.S. The site, also claimed that Jackson was apprehended in Connecticut. During an interview with Atlanta Black Star earlier this month, FBI Public Affairs Specialist Shelley Lync dispelled the claims, stating that the FBI had not yet closed the investigation.

Local prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya previously shared that his department was “carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America.”

The U.S. and Mexico’s extradition treaty provides for the return of those who have committed crimes and fled across the United States/Mexico border. Typically, in order for extradition to be carried out, the suspect must be located and arrested first. Mexican officials have not confirmed any arrests as of yet.

