Draya Michele took to Instagram to give us fashion goals when she rocked a sexy look during Art Basel from Jean Paul Gaultier.
Taking to the platform, the model and actress shared a photo carousel of herself rocking the super sexy look which consisted of a purple crop top and matching purple pants that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face as she posed for her millions of Instagram followers, rocking her hair braids as they framed both sides of her face.
Draya Michele Shines For The ‘Gram In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com