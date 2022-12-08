HomeMusic

Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look Into The Morphe X Ariel Brush Set

According to Anika Kai, you may want to add this brush set to your beauty arsenal.

Creating seamless beauty beats are almost impossible without the right tools. Having a good set of brushes can make the process easier. When I learned about Morphe’s latest collab, I knew I had to give it a try. This signature brush collection was designed by Ariel Tejada, a celebrity makeup artist, and the brush behind some of the Kardashians’ most iconic looks.

I received the five-piece brush kit and beauty sponge to review. My first impression is that it is incredibly thoughtful and chic. All the shapes, sizes, and densities were crafted to ensure a seamless blend every time. Both the natural and synthetic bristles are plush and incredibly soft on the face.

The a14 precision setting brush is one of my favorites. The shape is dense enough to pick up a lot of powder, but the bristles evenly distribute the product across the face. The A24 brush had a similar effect with liquid foundation. Softly buffing in the product for a seamless finish. Gotta love a beauty tool that does all the work for you!

As a whole, this collection really wowed me, and it’s everything you need to achieve complexion perfection! For a more detailed review, visit my YouTube channel.

