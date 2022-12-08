5 Stylish Liquor Bottles That Make The Perfect Holiday Gift

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

How does the old holiday saying go? Eat, drink and be merry?! The holidays are the perfect time to indulge in the spirit — the spirits and wine that is. Whether you are gifting liquor as a present this year, bringing it to the festivities, or hosting the celebration, no event is complete without a bottle of your favorite drink. And these liquor bottles make a stylish statement that speaks as loud as their bold taste.

Cincoro

Smooth like its elongated bottle, and the shot of its founder Michael Jordan, Cincoro Blanco will stand out amongst other liquor bottles on your bar because of its elegant design and undeniable flavor. With gold accents, Cincoro Tequila packs punch like a traditional Tequila but goes down with ease. With hints of roasted agave, citrus, and cake batter, this award-winning Blanco Tequila is top-shelf, top tier and a conversation piece.

Shop Now

D’USSE

“D’USSE is the sh*t, if I do say so myself.” – Jay Z

Rich in woody notes that are layered with touches of cinnamon and floral notes, this Cognac is a tasteful and masterful blend of ripe blackberry, apricot, hints of dark chocolate and walnut. All of which makes it a delight to drink. But it’s the bottle that makes it a stylish standout. Bearing the Cross Of Lorraine — a French symbol that stands for honor, courage, and perseverance — D’USSE boasts an exceptionally balanced finish and distinguished look.

Shop Now

Grey Goose

Distinguished vodka Grey Goose’s name speaks for itself. With the best ingredients from France, including soft winter wheat, and Gensac spring water, Goose is praised for its texture and smooth finish complimented by a frosted bottle and scenic design.

Shop Now

Bombay Sapphire x Jean Michel Basquiat

Really impress your friends by decorating your bar with art. For under $50 you can own your own Basquiat. Bombay Sapphire and the Basquiat Estate launched their 3rd Annual Special Edition bottle. The Special Edition bottle features Basquiat’s Untitled (L.A Painting), which has never before been licensed and has only been displayed to the public once in his second-ever show.

Shop Now

Johnnie Walker x Angel Chen

It’s the year of the rabbit. Whiskey drinkers are loyal to Johnnie Walker because of its smokey, warm hazelnut, sandalwood, and vanilla flavor. This special bottle features a modern interpretation of 2023’s Zodiac animal, the sprightly rabbit. Created by rising star of the fashion industry, Shanghai-based designer Angel Chen, “the rabbit signifies longevity in traditional Asian culture and as an echo of the Johnnie Walker motto, Keep Walking, prancing rabbits are captured bounding amongst mountainous peaks.”

Shop Now

