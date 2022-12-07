Keke Palmer Bumps Around In A Fun Instagram Video

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is still all smiles after revealing her big pregnancy news over the weekend!

The beauty was spotted on social media earlier today bumping around in a green dress and pink sweater with a huge smile on her face and it’s safe to say she’s glowing!

Check out the adorable video below.

The 29 year old revealed the news during her hosting duties for Saturday Night Live for the first time. She is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she exclaimed during her opening monologue, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her growing baby bump.

She continued, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? … But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

She then jokingly added, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

We love her glow!

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Enters The Podcast Chat With Her Original Series, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’

Keke Palmer Launches KeyTV With First Scripted Series ‘Heaux & Tell’

10 Times Keke Palmer Lit Up The Red Carpet

Marsai Martin Talks Her Skincare Routine, Overcoming Insecurities, And How It Feels To Be A Young Mogul

Keke Palmer Bumps Around In A Fun Instagram Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com