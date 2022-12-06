AFAF: She Wore Lingerie Her Ex Purchased For Her New Man!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Do you still wear gifts from pasts relationships? Would you stop if you current boo found out? Well this Asking For A Friend goes a bit deeper!

Justin called in to The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l for advice on how to handle a tricky situation. He says after thanksgiving break his girlfriend wanted to spend alone time with him and scheduled a romantic date night for the both of them. Things were going well until she came out of the room wearing sexy lingerie he hadn’t seen before.

When he complimented her and asked if it was a new purchase, that’s when she let the cat out of the bag! “I’ve had this for years, my ex bought it for me,” she said. Justin says it immediately ruined the mood and made him upset. Is he being petty or does he have a point. Listen to the entire call plus hear what the Hustlers’ had to say below!

