CLOSE
101.1 The WIZ is taking care of you for the holiday with the 12 days of Christmas giveaway! Win prizes on your wishlist from the hottest tech items, gift cards, tickets to shows, and more!
Just listen to Tropikana from 10am-3pm for the Santa Sounder. When you hear it call 749-1011 for your chance to win!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Gifts from The WIZ 12 Days of Christmas
- Cardi B Displayed Her Curvy Frame In A Vintage Colorblock Hervé Léger Dress
- Sabrina Elba Ate In A Show-Stopping Off-White Gown
- Keke Palmer Responds To Troll Who Calls Her Ugly ‘I’m Beautiful In Real Life, Because Of Who I Am, Not What I Look Like’
- Shanquella Robinson: Here’s What We Know So Far About The 25-Year-Old’s Mysterious Death
- Mashonda Tifrere Is Taking Up Space in the Art World In More Ways Than One
- Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say
- Gabrielle Union’s Unbothered Clap Back Catches Lil Boosie’s Attention!
- Saweetie Shows Off Her Latest Two Toned Hair On Instagram
- Summer Walker Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Latest Maternity Photos