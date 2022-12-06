Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A school district in Iowa must now face the consequences after failing to protect a Black middle school student after he was racially harassed for two years.

MORE: The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers

According to the Des Moines Register, the Ottumwa Community School District must create new programs for students and staff following a U.S. Department of Education investigation that revealed the school district had failed to protect a student who was being harassed because he was black.

“Federal civil rights law has for decades promised that no student should experience the racially hostile environment that the young person in this investigation endured,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon said in a release.

The harassment, which took place during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, included a student using the term “KKK” and then referring to it as the “Kool Kids Klub.

According to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights news release, another white classmate also “knelt on a Gatorade bottle in the student’s presence and said, ‘It can’t breathe’” in reference to the death of George Floyd.

Federal officials also say that a student insulted the Black middle schooler, him “I can send you back to the cotton fields.”

Authorities say the school district did investigate the harassment allegations but did little to make sure the harassment did not continue. Some students involved were given in-school and out-of-school suspensions, but the feds say that wasn’t enough.

According to officials, district officials agreed to reimburse the student’s family for expenses incurred for past and future therapy services “resulting from the racially hostile environment.”

The school district will also publish an anti-harassment statement, review and revise district policies, provide staff training “regarding the district’s obligation to respond to complaints of harassment based on race, color or national origin,” and have age-appropriate programs for students on how to “address harassment based on race, color, or national origin.”

“I thank Ottumwa Community School District for committing today to take the steps necessary to ensure that in future it will respond appropriately to reports of racial harassment so every student in the district’s schools will experience the nondiscriminatory learning environment that federal law guarantees,” said Lhamon.

SEE ALSO:

Student ‘Slave Auctions’ Suggest White Supremacy In US Schools Is Alive And Well

Murder Trial Begins For Aaron Dean, Ex-Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson

The post Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say appeared first on NewsOne.

Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say was originally published on newsone.com