Summer Walker Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Latest Maternity Photos

Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer gown that looked perfect on her. The beauty accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair long and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She posed barefoot for the maternity shoot and looked gorgeous as she served face for her 4 million Instagram followers.

The “Over It” crooner was pictured in a few elegant Instagram photos as she posed in front of a black backdrop and cradled her baby bump. She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 4.8 million IG followers where she served for the fashionable post.

“so excited ” the beauty simply captioned the stunning IG photo set. Check it out below.