Fantasia took the stage recently and gave us style goals in a blue ensemble that we love!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram after owning the stage in a gorgeous Albert Montris jumpsuit that was custom made to fit the beauty like a glove. The long sleeved, blue ensemble fit the beauty like a glove and featured a ruffled neckline and skirt. The starlet paired the look with blue shoes that matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked minimal jewelry but dazzled fans with sparkly earrings that dangled from her ears. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her ensemble from her night on stage. “Baby, it’s cold Outside!

Wardrobe: @albert_montris” she captioned the pic. Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look and the gorgeous glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay? Did she own the stage with her killer style?

Fantasia Hits The Stage In A Custom Blue Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com