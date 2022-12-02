Exclusive: Zoe Saldaña Talks ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ The ‘Beautiful’ Film’s Emotional Impact & More

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Avatar: The Way Of Water is coming

We’ve waited 13 years for Avatar: The Way Of Water that tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure more than a decade after the events of the globally-revered first film.

The cinematic experience soars to new heights as audiences are transported back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the long-awaited epic stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.

“There’s skepticism in the marketplace around, ‘Oh, did [Avatar] ever make any real cultural impact?’” said Cameron in an interview with THR. ”‘Can anybody even remember the characters’ names?’” …when you have extraordinary success, you come back within the next three years,” he continued, adding, “that’s just how the industry works. You come back to the well, and you build that cultural impact over time. Marvel had maybe 26 movies to build out a universe, with the characters cross-pollinating. So it’s an irrelevant argument. We’ll see what happens after this film.”

We caught up Zoe who talked the upcoming blockbuster, crying through the movie, Neytiri and Jake being relationship goals, and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

Avatar: The Way Of Water opens in theaters worldwide December 16.

