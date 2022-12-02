Cardi B Flaunts A Curve-Hugging Mesh Jumpsuit During Miami Art Basel

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and her hubby Offset were spotted walking about Miami in their finest fashionable attire in honor of the city’s annual Art Basel festival.

The 29-year-old mother of two was all smiles as she partied the night away at the city’s world-renowned E11EVEN club wearing a curve-hugging mesh jumpsuit. Cardi paired the unique look with a bulky silver chain and matching studs. The “Up” rapper topped the ensemble off with Black heels.

For hair and makeup, the Grammy winner wore her auburn hair parted straight down and slayed her edges for some added flare. She complimented the look with natural makeup and a peachy lip.

Offset kept things simple. The Migos rapper rocked a pair of khakis and a vest along with a bold layered silver chain to the club.

Before partying the night away on the dancefloor, Offset performed for crowd-goers at the packed club.

“We’re doing this for my brother,” the 30-year-old rapper told the crowd before launching into hits including “Bad and Boujee” and “Clout,” PEOPLE reported.

Cardi and Offset’s appearance comes one month after the death of Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, who was Offset’s cousin and Migos groupmate, was fatally shot in Houston on Nov. 1. Authorities are still searching for the suspects responsible for the star’s death.

Last week, Cardi opened up about the rapper’s untimely passing on Twitter Spaces, telling fans that she and Offset have been trying to live life normally since Takeoff’s shooting. But “deep down inside” their hearts are still “heavy” over the loss of the talented rapper.

“The internet is so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel and what muthaf***** really been going through, ya’ll will start saying Oh, ‘sympathy oh sympathy.’ We don’t want sympathy. We ain’t no charity case,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker continued.

“But no lie. I have been feeling so hopeless, trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. F***king seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind completely. F***king schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work. After everything that we’ve been going through these past couple of weeks,” she added.

She also issued a stern warning to internet trolls who have been using the unfortunate incident to gain “clout.”

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A $1,395 Balmain Dress

Cardi B Opens Up About The Difficulties Of Motherhood For Vogue Singapore’s ‘Ablaze’ Issue

Cardi B Flaunts A Curve-Hugging Mesh Jumpsuit During Miami Art Basel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com