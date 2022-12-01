Pacman Jones Defends Dallas Cowboys Owner, Jerry Jones Racist Allegations

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Pacman Jones chopped it up with Hot 107.9’s J-Nicks prior to the I Am Athlete live podcast at ATL City Winery. Former NFL star gets passionate speaking on Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones racist allegations. Although Pacman suited up in a Cowboys jersey for only one year, he was NOT having it, “Man I don’t give a dam on what he did in 1957?! Jerry Jones, I love you, F**k em”.

Following those comments the I Am Athlete Podcast host also added that Jerry Jones has done more for black athletes than anyone else in the world.

Check out the full interview below:

