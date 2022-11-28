CLOSE
Head coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats Luke Fickell has announced that he is leaving to be the head coach at Wisconsin.
Fickell is leaving the Bearcats as the winningest coach in school history with a 57-18 record in six years and even took the team to the college playoffs. The Bearcats announced that Coach Kerry Coombs will be the interim head coach.
Fickell has previously turned down positions at Michigan State, USC, and Notre Dame. Fickell is replacing Paul Chryst, who was fired from Wisconsin mid-season.
Luke Fickell Leaves the Cincinnati Bearcats was originally published on rnbcincy.com